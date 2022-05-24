Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Key Lime Cream Pie

It’s so cool and perfectly refreshing for any summer potluck or get-together!

Ingredients

1 package (11.3 ounces) pecan shortbread cookies, crushed (about 2 cups)

1/3 cup butter, melted



4 cups heavy whipping cream1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar1 teaspoon coconut extract1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened1 can (14 ounces) of sweetened condensed milk1/2 cup Key lime juice1/4 cup sweetened shredded coconut, toastedOptional: Maraschino cherries with stems and sliced Key limes

Directions

-In a small bowl, mix crushed cookies and butter. Press onto the bottom and up sides of a greased 9-in. deep-dish pie plate. In a large bowl, beat cream until it begins to thicken. Add confectioners’ sugar and extract; beat until stiff peaks form. In another large bowl, beat cream cheese, condensed milk, and lime juice until blended. Fold in 2 cups whipped cream. Spoon into prepared crust.

-Top with remaining whipped cream; sprinkle with toasted coconut. Refrigerate until serving, for at least 4 hours. If desired, garnish with cherries and limes.

