Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Key Lime Cream Pie

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

It’s so cool and perfectly refreshing for any summer potluck or get-together!

Ingredients

1 package (11.3 ounces) pecan shortbread cookies, crushed (about 2 cups)
1/3 cup butter, melted

4 cups heavy whipping cream
1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar
1 teaspoon coconut extract
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1 can (14 ounces) of sweetened condensed milk
1/2 cup Key lime juice
1/4 cup sweetened shredded coconut, toasted
Optional: Maraschino cherries with stems and sliced Key limes

Directions

-In a small bowl, mix crushed cookies and butter. Press onto the bottom and up sides of a greased 9-in. deep-dish pie plate. In a large bowl, beat cream until it begins to thicken. Add confectioners’ sugar and extract; beat until stiff peaks form. In another large bowl, beat cream cheese, condensed milk, and lime juice until blended. Fold in 2 cups whipped cream. Spoon into prepared crust.

-Top with remaining whipped cream; sprinkle with toasted coconut. Refrigerate until serving, for at least 4 hours. If desired, garnish with cherries and limes.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


