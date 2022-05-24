Duane “Dewey” R. Woods, 42, of Shippenville, passed away loudly on Sunday, May 22, 2022 after a valiant battle with life.

He was born on April 22, 1980 in Henderson, Nevada; son of the late Wayne R. Woods and Sandra A. Orie Woods, who survives.

Dewey graduated from North Clarion High school in 1998.

Some of his passions included chess, hand blown glass, zippo lighters, and watching Rick and Morty, but none of this compared to the love he had for his sons, Riley and Mason.

Dewey was an amazing father, son, and brother.

He will be greatly missed. Wubba Lubba Dub-Dub!

Dewey is survived by his mother, Sandra of Shippenville; his sons, Riley Woods and Mason Woods, both of Pine City; his brother, Chris Woods and his wife, Elisha, of Sharon; 2 nieces, Daria Woods McClaine and Erin Woods, both of Knox; and a nephew, Layne Woods of Mississippi.

In addition to his father, Dewey was preceded in death by his brother, Bryan Woods.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

There will be no public visitation.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

