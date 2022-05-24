 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Duane “Dewey” R. Woods

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 @ 06:05 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-q0cEGpVrJALDuane “Dewey” R. Woods, 42, of Shippenville, passed away loudly on Sunday, May 22, 2022 after a valiant battle with life.

He was born on April 22, 1980 in Henderson, Nevada; son of the late Wayne R. Woods and Sandra A. Orie Woods, who survives.

Dewey graduated from North Clarion High school in 1998.

Some of his passions included chess, hand blown glass, zippo lighters, and watching Rick and Morty, but none of this compared to the love he had for his sons, Riley and Mason.

Dewey was an amazing father, son, and brother.

He will be greatly missed. Wubba Lubba Dub-Dub!

Dewey is survived by his mother, Sandra of Shippenville; his sons, Riley Woods and Mason Woods, both of Pine City; his brother, Chris Woods and his wife, Elisha, of Sharon; 2 nieces, Daria Woods McClaine and Erin Woods, both of Knox; and a nephew, Layne Woods of Mississippi.

In addition to his father, Dewey was preceded in death by his brother, Bryan Woods.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

There will be no public visitation.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.