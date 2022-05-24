 

Hearing for Strattanville Man Accused of Smashing Vehicle Tail Lights With Golf Club Set for Today

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Gavel on fingerprint document from getting arrestedCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Strattanville man is due in court on Tuesday morning for allegedly smashing the tail lights of a vehicle with a golf club.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 20-year-old Kaden Isaac Coull is scheduled for Tuesday, May 24, at 10:30 a.m. on the following charges:

– Criminal Trespassing – Enter Structure, Felony 3
– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Kaden Coull went to the victim’s residence on Southern Avenue in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County, and entered through the east side door.

It was noted that Coull did not have permission to enter the residence, the complaint indicates.

While at the residence, Coull smashed the rear tail lights and cracked the rear bumper of the victim’s vehicle using a golf club, according to the complaint.

The damages are estimated to be greater than $1,000.00 and less than $5,000.00, the complaint notes.


