Jeffrey L. Pennington, 69, of Bruin, Pa., passed away on Saturday evening at Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness.

Born on May 8, 1953, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Frances Mary Patterson Pennington.

Jeffrey married Linda Kriebel Pennington, who survives, on June 27, 1980.

Jeff made auto part sales his entire career, beginning with Geortz Esso (Exxon) Gas and Auto Parts in Bruin.

He was later employed by Hoffman Auto Parts in Butler and then retired after a number of years from NAPA Auto Parts following six years of service.

Jeff was an avid sports fan, especially of Pittsburgh teams.

In his free time, he also enjoyed doing lawn work.

Jeffrey is survived by his wife; Linda Pennington of Bruin, one daughter; Terri (James) Pears of Mercer, 3 sons; Shawn (Jessica) Pennington of Eau Claire, Jamie (Molly) Pennington of Emlenton, and Tim Pennington of Forestville, 2 sisters; Gail (George) Ramsey of Eldorado and Pam Frazer of Chicora, and 2 brothers; Douglas (Kim) Pennington of Parker and Brian (Roxanne) Pennington of Petrolia.

He is also survived by a number of grandchildren and one great-grandchild, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jeffrey was preceded in death by his brothers; Thomas and Dennis Pennington, as well as an infant brother.

Friends may gather from 4:00-7:00 PM on Tuesday, May 24th, at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Parker (201 S Wayne Ave.), where a funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.