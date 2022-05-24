John Leroy Minich, 76, died on Saturday morning, May 21, 2022, at the Holidaysburg Veteran’s Home in Holidaysburg, Pa.

Born on July 8, 1945, in Brookville, he was the son of the late Donald W. and Mary C. (Himes) Minich.

He worked at Rola Jensen in Punxsutawney.

He served his country with the U S Army from October 8, 1965 to October 6, 1967.

He is survived by two brothers, Ted Minich and his wife, Ruth of Hawthorn and Paul Minich of New Bethlehem.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judith (Martin) Minich, a sister, Beulah Bell, and a brother, Donald W. Minich. Jr.

A private graveside service will be held at the Paradise Cemetery in Mayport, at the convenience of the family. Military honors will be accorded by the Walter W. Craig Post # 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

