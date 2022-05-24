June Louise Kelly, 91, of Rocky Grove passed away Sunday May 22, 2022 while surrounded by her family.

Born June 7, 1930 in Franklin, June was the daughter of the late Benson Leroy Wagner and Rachel Sharp Wagner.

Proud to be the 348th member of the Country Music Association, she also belonged to the Musician’s Union of Warren.

She was the lead singer and played guitar in her band, The Junie Lou Show, which traveled to many county fairs and played all over the region.

June never met a stranger, and always had a smile.

Her family was of the utmost importance. S

he was married to Oliver Norman Kelly (D), on Oct. 27, 1951.

They had one daughter, Debra Sue Eakin, of Franklin. June was a very loving and attentive mother.

Her Grandchildren are Angela and David Brown of Cookeville, TN, Clinton and Michelle Eakin of Kennerdell, MaryBeth and Matt White of Warren, and Brian and Ashleigh Eakin of Seneca; Great- Grandchildren are Tyler and Becky Brown, Madison Brown, Chase Eakin, Casey Eakin, Lily White, Mia Eakin, and Calleigh Eakin.

She was preceded in death by Justin Brown.

She also was graced with a great-great grandchild: Raelyn Brown.

She loved to reminisce about her family, loved to send Christmas Cards and receive them as well. She came from a huge family of 16.

She is survived by sisters Joan and the late Frank Slater, Shirley and the late Jim Bromley, Elizabeth and the late Judson Walters, Nancy and Bill Eddy, Linda and the late Al Vroman, Marion and Thomas Silvis, Connie Post, and Kathy and John Hewitt.

She was preceded in death by her brothers: Donald and Harriet Wagner, Robert Wagner, Charles Wagner, Harley Wagner, and Kenneth and Bernice (who survives) Wagner; and sisters: Carol Wagner, and Ester and Henry (who survives) Baum.

When in good health, June enjoyed Sunday School and church at the First United Presbyterian Church on Rocky Grove Ave.

Friends may call Wednesday from 3 to 7 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk St. Franklin.

Friends may also call Thursday from 12 noon until 1 PM in the funeral home, where funeral services will be conducted Thursday at 1 PM with Pastor Fred Frye of the Shamburg Christian Church of God, officiating.

Private burial follow in Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions, if desired, directed to either the V.N.A. of Venango County Foundation, Attn: Hospice Program, 491 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin 16323; The Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main St., Seneca 16346; or to the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 29 Shuffstall St., Franklin 16323.

Special Thanks to Venango County Hospice, PT Jim and special neighbors Dave and Julie Landers.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

