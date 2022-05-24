Marcella “Marcy” Johnson, 57, of Franklin, formerly of Hill City Road in Cranberry, passed away Sunday afternoon, May 22, 2022 at UPMC Hamot in Erie, from complications of an extended illness.

Marcy was born in Oil City, March 3, 1965 to the late Clarence “Al” McVay and the former Daisy “Becky” Pascorell.

Marcy was a personal care aide at Sugar Valley Lodge in Franklin For many years, before her health forced her into early retirement.

She is survived by her son, Keenan Johnson and his significant other, Brittany York of Franklin; a special cousin, Rob Pascorell of Franklin, whom she took care of for the past few years.

Also surviving are her siblings, Cathy “Kate” Hunsberger, Mary Hunsberger, John McVay, and Dan McVay, all of the Cranberry/Seneca area, and her sister, Becky Cozad and her husband Rick of Gastonia, North Carolina; her uncle, Dick Pascorell and his wife Jean of Cranberry, and many cousins and extended family.

Also surviving is the pride of her life, her grandson, Levi Johnson and his mom Tana, of Rocky Grove.

She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, many of whom she was always the babysitter for when they were younger.

They have many memories from those times that will forever be cherished.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her uncle, Jim Pascorell, whom she cared for these past few years; and cousins Marilyn Page and Gene McVay; and a great-nephew, Amari McVay.

In celebrating her life, Marcy was a lover of purple, the family requests that you honor her memory by wearing your favorite purple outfit, or as she was a country girl at heart and loved to go barefoot, join us by wearing your favorite flip flops to visitation on Thursday (May 26) from 3 – 7 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will follow in the funeral home Thursday at 7 p.m., and will be conducted by Marcy’s nephew, Pastor David McVay.

Interment will be in Rockland Cemetery in Kennerdell.

As an avid animal lover her entire life, the family suggests memorials be made in her name to Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main St., Seneca, PA 16346; Precious Paws, 720 Atlantic Ave., Franklin, PA 16323; or an animal charity of your choice.

To express online condolences to Marcy’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

