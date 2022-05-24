Say What?!: Australian Group Knits World’s Largest Tea Cozy

VICTORIA, Australia – A group of Australian knitters came together to knit the world’s largest tea cozy, measuring 16.7 feet tall with a circumference of 63.3 feet.

The Knit-A-Row-And-Go knitting group, based in Frankston, Victoria, teamed up with knitters in West Australia and Queensland to knit the massive cozy.

