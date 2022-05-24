 

State Police Calls: Police Investigating Abuse of 8-Year-Old Girl

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

5DMK1534 copy 2Area State Police responded to the following calls:

Alleged Child Abuse

Marienville-based State Police received a report of suspected child abuse on Monday, May 23, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

According to the report, a bruise was discovered on a child by her father in February of 2022.

The victim is listed as an 8-year-old juvenile female.

The investigation is ongoing.

Volunteers Help Locate Missing Juveniles

Franklin-based State Police and over 50 volunteers from within the community successfully located two missing juveniles on Saturday following an extensive search.

Police said two boys, ages 12 and 13, were reported missing after they left on an ATV together from a residence near the Galloway Church, Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, on Friday, May 20, around 8:00 p.m.

Over 50 volunteers from the community arrived, and a search of the area was conducted.

The juveniles were located approximately two miles from the residence and were safely returned home at 2:00 a.m. on Saturday.

“(We) would like to thank all the volunteers who came out to help, leading to the boys being found,” said Franklin-based State Police in a statement issued on Sunday.


