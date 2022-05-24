The Reverend William C. Miller, 74, died on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Father Miller was born on September 8, 1947 in Pittsburgh, PA, the son of William and Margaret (Williams) Miller.

He attended Resurrection Grade School, Pittsburgh, and graduated from South Hills Catholic High School, likewise in Pittsburgh, in June 1966.

In 1975, he entered St. Mark Seminary in Erie and attended Gannon College, receiving his B.A. in philosophy in 1979.

He continued his formation for the priesthood at St. Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore, MD and was ordained a Priest on May 20, 1983 at St. Peter Cathedral by Bishop Michael Murphy.

Father Miller began his priestly ministry as Parochial Vicar at St. Tobias Parish, Brockway. A scant three months later, he was assigned to be Parochial Vicar at St. Joseph Parish in Oil City, where he remained for three years.

In 1986, Father Miller was appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Andrew Parish, Erie, where he remained until his appointment as Pastor of St. Hippolyte Parish, Guys Mills, in 1989.

In 1994, he was assigned to be Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Oil City and in 1999, he was appointed Pastor of St. Luke Parish, Youngsville, where he remained until 2005.

From 2005 to 2012, Father Miller served as Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Lucinda and he concluded his active ministry at St. John the Evangelist Parish, Girard, where he became Pastor in 2012.

He retired from active ministry in 2018.

In addition to his parochial assignments, Father Miller served the Apostolate to the Deaf from 1984 to 1992 and was Chaplain to the Serra Club in the Warren area from 1999 to 2005.

According to the wishes of the deceased, there will be no visitation or Funeral Mass.

Friends may attend a Graveside Service at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, 555 Oak Grove St., Oil City, PA 16301 on Friday, May 27 at 11AM with Father James Piszker officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 600 Waterfront Dr., #210, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.

