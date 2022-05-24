Union High School Students Get Firsthand Look at Voting Process

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – There is no better way for today’s youth to learn the intricacies of the voting system than to get a firsthand look at local polling places. During the 2022 Pennsylvania Primary Elections last Tuesday, two area students got that unique perspective by volunteering at a voting location at Union High School.

(PHOTOS: Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.)

Union High School seniors Hannah Janis and Alayna Ford were well aware of the golden opportunity presented to them on Tuesday, May 17.

“I get to learn how voting works because obviously, I’ve never voted before. It gets me kind of ahead,” Ford told exploreClarion.com. “I just never really knew how (voting) worked. Being able to see from the workers’ perspective, I get to understand it a lot better.”

Ford and Janis performed various tasks for the usual workers, led by Judge of Elections Susan Carnathan.

While Ford mostly took care of the Number of Legal Voters (NLV) book, which tallies each voter, and records their party, among other information, Janis assisted voters in scanning their ballots and assisted in other paperwork.

“It’s just different, and I’m learning a lot of things,” Janis said, who was recently accepted into Butler County Community College for Nursing. “You hear things and you’re just hoping your mind grabs on to it.”

While Ford and Janis could not vote this time around, the importance of democracy and voting was at the forefront of their minds.

“I want to be part of the difference. If there’s something I want to happen, I want to know that I helped,” Janis said.

Ford echoed Janis’ sentiments.

“I’d say it’s pretty enjoyable. It’s cool being able to help with the election because I didn’t ever think I’d be able to,” Ford said. “It’s not a super hard thing to get into, but it’s great that they asked me if I wanted to do this.”

“If you have the option to use your voice and make a difference, you should.”

