William J. Book

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 @ 07:05 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-AvQesVTYe9William J. Book, 85, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022 at The Collins House.

Born on August 7, 1936, he was the son of the late Perry and Estella (Jordan) Book.

William was a 1954 graduate of the East Lawrence High School and a 1974 graduate of the Toledo School of Meat Cutting.

He also proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1955 to 1958.

He married the former Victoria Ginocchi on May 5, 1962.

The couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary earlier this month.

William was employed by Giant Eagle as a meat cutter.

Additionally, William was employed by the United Community Hospital in the maintenance department.

Left to cherish his wonderful memory is his wife, his son, Douglas Book (Cheryl) of New Castle; his daughter, Denise Boughner of Cooperstown; his grandchildren, Jordan Book (Carrie) of New Castle, Kristen Price (Daniel) of New Castle, and Carly Boughner of Marienville; his three great grandchildren; and his two step-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, William is preceded in death by his sisters, Joann Gerber and Marie Lowry; and his son-in-law, Gerald Boughner, Jr..

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 3 pm to 7 pm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Church, Franklin, PA, at 11 am with Father Kyle Seyler officiating.

Military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

William will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in William’s memory to the St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty St, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on William’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.


