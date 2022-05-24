YMCA to Kick Off Summer Slimdown Weight Loss Challenge on June 1

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA will kick off a Summer Slimdown Weight Loss Challenge on June 1.

The challenge encourages individuals and teams of two to lose 6% of their body weight over eight weeks.

Register June 1—7 for the Summer Slimdown Weight Loss Challenge, and you could win cash for losing weight. Compete as an individual or as a team of two. Lose 6% of your body weight in eight weeks, and you’re guaranteed to take home a cash prize.

It’s that simple.

How it Works

Weigh-in at the YMCA any day from June 1 to June 7; weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. or Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Work out at the YMCA (members) or on your own, watch your calorie intake, and sign up for help from YMCA personal trainers if needed. All new members are eligible for three free SmartStart sessions with personal trainers to get started.

Members pay $25.00; Non-members pay $35/00. A $20 challenge fee is placed in the winner’s pot and is split by everyone who meets the goal. The final weigh-in must occur by July 31.

Compete as an individual or as a team of two that completes the challenge as a combined weight at weigh-in and scores as combined percentage of weight lost.

Held June 1 to July 31

Ages 16+

$25.00 for Members; $35.00 for Non-Members

Team of two: $25.00/Members; $35.00/Non-members

To register, stop at the front desk from June 1 through June 7. Weigh-ins will be done at registration. Weigh-out must be completed by July 31 for prize eligibility.

The YMCA hosts monthly challenges that help motivate members to lose weight, stay in shape, become stronger, and lead a healthy lifestyle. New members are offered support through the SmartStart program which provides three sessions of one-on-one work with a wellness coach.

About the YMCA

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are: Weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400, and follow the Y on Facebook.

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.