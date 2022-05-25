A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Low around 61. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 74. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Memorial Day – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.