15-Year-Old Clarion County Boy Killed in ATV vs. Deer Crash

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 15-year-old Lickingville boy was killed when the ATV he was driving struck a deer on Tuesday night.

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 7:13 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, for a one-vehicle accident near the intersection of Lickingville Road and Sunny Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Marienville-based State Police said the juvenile was operating a 1999 Honda TRX400EX and traveling south on Lickingville Road when he struck a deer.

According to police, the ATV struck the deer with its right front tire.

Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker pronounced the juvenile dead at the scene at 8:33 p.m.

Shingledecker said he died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department and Shippenville-Elk Ambulance were also dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 9:18 p.m.

