Clarion County PASR Honors Ondrasik and Wise

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees (CCPASR) awarded their 2022 Lauretta Woodson Awards at the spring meeting at Highland Oaks at Water Run on May 19.

(Pictured above: Kathleen Wise and Lorna Ondrasik received awards from the Clarion County Chapter of CCPASR.)

The award recognizes an educator and a support professional who have exhibited creativity, initiative, or productivity relevant to the learning process and growth of children.

Awardees are Lorna Ondrasik, Gifted and Social Studies teacher at Clarion-Limestone School District, and Kathleen Wise, Special Education aide for I.U.6 at Keystone Area School District.

Lorna’s recognition was for her Academic Decathlon successes and her dedication to her students.

Kathy has been an aide in the emotional support classroom for 23 years. Her colleagues recommended Kathy for her great contribution to the program.

Before the award presentation, A.J. Moore and Emily Keister of the Pine Creek K-9 Search Unit (pictured below) presented a program on their mission and methods. With the help of Australian Shepard Benji, they also provided an outdoor demonstration of training.

For more information about CCPASR, contact [email protected]

