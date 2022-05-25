Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Shirley Fagley’s Kielbasa

Enjoy a hometown recipe by Shirley Fagley!

Ingredients

1/4 C onions

4 Tbsp. sugar



1/8 tsp. pepper1/4 C ketchup3 Tbsp. vinegar1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce1 lb. kielbasa

Directions

-Cut kielbasa into small chunks and bake on a cookie sheet for 1 hour at 300 degrees.

-Put kielbasa, plus all the rest of the ingredients in a crockpot.

-Cook for at least 4 hours before serving. Enjoy!

