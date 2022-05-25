Clarion Hospital Reports 25 New COVID-19 Cases
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 25 new positive COVID-19 cases.
The previous report was released on Tuesday, May 16, 2022.
Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update May 23, 2022
Testing
Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 05/22/2022: 23,109
Test obtained at CH: 18,290
Positives: 4,801
Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 05/22/2022: 110,442
Tests obtained at BMH: 30,448
Positives: 17,899
Hospital Inpatients as of 05/23/2022, 7:30 a.m.:
Clarion Hospital: 1 patient. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 0 ICU.
Butler Memorial Hospital: 14 patients. 0 suspected. 14 confirmed. 2 ICU.
DOH Reporting: BMH reported 1 death on 05/23/2022.
Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.
