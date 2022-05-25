Charges Against Woman Accused of Assaulting Man, Pointing Gun in Air During Domestic Dispute Waived for Court

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a woman who allegedly assaulted a man and then pointed a gun in the air during a domestic incident at a Madison Township residence were waived for court.

According to court documents, during a preliminary hearing for 33-year-old Miranda Leigh Stull, of Wexford, on Tuesday, May 24, the following charges were transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She remains free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, police were dispatched to a residence along Maple Grove Road, in Madison Township, Clarion County, on Monday, May 9, around 6:40 p.m. for a reported domestic dispute.

Upon arrival, police met with Miranda Stull, who related that she was involved in an altercation with (a known man). She described the altercation, which took place in a shed at the rear of the property. Stull reported the man began shoving her out of the shed area, which almost caused her to fall. Stull related she attempted to grab the man as she was falling, which was when she believed the male victim was scratched, the complaint states.

While on the scene, police interviewed the male victim, who related that Stull unexpectedly showed up at his residence and began arguing with him which eventually became physical. The victim related he was trying to get Stull out of his area, and she grabbed him by the shirt and necklace which resulted in her nails digging into his skin, the complaint indicates.

The victim also reported that Stull reached into her purse, retrieved a firearm, and pointed it in the air. The victim said he perceived the weapon as a threat. He also related that at one point, Stull swung at him and struck him in the left temple area, according to the complaint.

Police photographed the recent physical injury on the victim’s person, which consisted of a red mark/cuts on his neck. No visible injuries were on the victim’s temple. The injuries appeared to be consistent with the victim’s report, the complaint states.

Stull was arraigned at 10:00 p.m. on Monday, May 9, in front of Judge Miller.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.