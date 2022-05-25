Edward Eugene Sharp, Sr. died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at his residence in Utica, Mississippi.

He was 75.

Ed was born in Cranberry, PA where he lived most of his life until moving to Utica in August of 2015 where he was self employed in the construction business.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Travis Sharp; his parents, John and Ethel Rapp Sharpe and his first wife of 48 years, Shirley Jean Bly Sharp.

Ed was a Vietnam veteran of the US Army serving from 1965 until 1967 where he received the Purple Heart and 2 Bronze Stars serving in Company B, First Battalion, Seventh Cavalry .

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Kay Sharp; daughters, Karen Wenner and Jaime Banks Dole (Jeremiah); sons Ed Eugene Sharp, Jr. (Beverly) and John Banks (Melissa); sisters, Evelyn Whitmore (Paul), Susan Swift, Diane Ostrowski (Rick Stromeyer), Pamela Eismont (Steve), Julie Prody (Tom), Rosemary Utzinger (Bill); brothers, John Sharpe (Tess Snyder), Raymond Sharpe (Fay) and Kenneth Sharpe (Deb); grandchildren, Chelsea Barr, Trevor Sharp, Madalynn Wenner, Jacob Wenner, Raegan Banks, Lilly Banks, Olivia Dole and Ella Dole and 1 great-grandson, Bricen Hartzell.

A celebration of life will be held at Lighthouse Assembly of God in Vicksburg, MS on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in Oil City, PA.

Memorials are requested to Vahalla Veterans Services at Vahallaveterans.com in Lieu of Flowers.

