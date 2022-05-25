Ellen Mae Miller, 95, of Wentling Corners, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022 at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Born April 21, 1927, in Knox, Ellen was the daughter of the late Charles and Rosella Theiss.

Ellen graduated from White Memorial High School in Knox.

She worked at the Sylvania Electric Products, the Knox Glass Plant and then the Owens Illinois Glass Plant.

On October 22, 1947 Ellen married John Cecil Miller who preceded her in death in 2009.

Ellen enjoyed gardening and loved spending time with her children, grand children and great grand children.

Ellen is survived by her sons Rodney (Cindy) Miller of Knox, Kenneth (Bonnie) Miller of Saxonburg, Randy (Linda) Miller of Emlenton and Greg (Bev) Miller of Emlenton; her grandchildren Vicki Cotton of Knox, Jonathan Miller of Erie, Michael Miller of Erie, Christopher Miller of Indianapolis, IN, Trevor Miller of Knox, Jordan Miller of Knox, Elizabeth Wentling of Pittsburgh and Angel Walker of Erie. Also surviving are Ellen’s great grand children Maira Miller, Marie Miller, Jonah Miller, Addelle Miller, Graham Miller, Greta Miller, Hildi Miller, Samuel Miller, Westly Miller, Luke Miller, Jessica Cotton, Paige Cotton, Sarah Cotton, Ellie Miller, Jovie Miller and Braiden Walker and her siblings Freeda Exley of Knox, Thelma Dehner of Clarion, Eva Reed of Knox and William Theiss of Calwell, OH.

Along with her husband and parents Ellen was preceded in death by a great granddaughter Maeve Miller, daughter in law Dianne Miller, brothers in law Tom Miller, Harold Miller, Ronald Miller, Ralph Myers, Arthur Dehner, Russel Exley Robert Rissmiller and James Reed and sister in law Martha Rissiller.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, at 504 East Penn Avenue in Knox and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Mt. Joy United Methodist Church, 159 Mt. Joy rd, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the church with Pastors Gene Lenk officiating.

Interment will follow at the Mt. Joy Cemetery.

In lieu flowers the family ask donations be made to the Mt. Joy Methodist Church or the Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital 150 Doctors Ln # 1, Clarion, PA 16214.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.