Featured Local Job: Probation Officer I – Juvenile Probation

The Clarion County Probation Services currently has an opening for a Probation Officer I – Juvenile Probation.

POSITION: Probation Officer I – Juvenile Probation

LOCATION: Clarion County Probation Services, 22 North 6th Avenue, Suite A, Clarion, PA 16214

TYPE POSITION: Level 1 (Full Time, 35 hours per week County funding plus 5 hours per week other funding, total of 40 hours per week)

POSITION OVERVIEW:

A Probation Officer I position is responsible for performing routine professional social service and law enforcement duties in a county probation system. A Probation Officer supervises juveniles on probation, individuals released from placement facilities or, juveniles who are otherwise subject to the authority of the Court. This position monitors activities, counsels and facilitates the social adjustment of these individuals by referring them to social, governmental or community agencies for a variety of social problems. When needed, a Probation Officer will investigate and take appropriate action concerning violations of conditions of probation including new crimes and unacceptable behavior and provides representation of the Department at Court Hearings concerning alleged violations. Certain specialized positions require additional duties and responsibilities as described in guidelines and standards set by the Juvenile Court Judges Commission. These positions require additional specific appointment by the President Judge upon the recommendation of the Chief Juvenile Probation Officer.

For specific details related to this job including Education/Experience; Special Requirements; Employment Standards; Essential Duties and Responsibilities; and Work Environment/Physical Standards, please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

Send a cover letter and resume with no less than three references to [email protected]

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.



