Fryburg Mayfest Touch-A-Truck Set for May 28; Fire Truck Rides Available!
FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Fryburg Mayfest’s Touch-A-Truck is slated for Saturday, May 28, at the FUN Bank parking lot.
The event will run from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Your kids will have fun looking at all types of trucks and equipment at the FUN Bank parking lot located at the intersection of Routes 208 and 157!
The following trucks will be on display:
– Washington Township Volunteer Fire Company
– Clarion Fire & Hose No. ! – ladder truck
– Barber Trucking – two trucks
– McKissick Trucking – one truck
– UFP Parker- two trucks
– Terra Works – one truck
– Heeter Lumber – cement truck
– Gary Henry Army trucks
– Troy Wolbert – School Bus
– Rustler Services – wrecker truck
– PennDOT – plow truck
– Clay Smerkar Contracting – dump truck and excavator
– UPS – delivery truck
– Prime Time Limo – one limousine
Fire truck rides will also be available during the Touch-A-Truck event at the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department Station located at 19877 PA-208, Fryburg, Pa.
Visit fryburgmayfest.com for the full 2022 Mayfest schedule.
