Jack Allen Schultz, 81, of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, resting peacefully in his home.

He was born in Kittanning on October 13, 1940, to the late Veto and Sarabelle (Anderson) Schultz.

He was married on May 27, 1967, to Paulette (Gahagen) Schultz and she survives.

He is also survived by a sister, Sharon (Ken) Shuman of Beach City, Ohio, a nephew whom he considered a son, Nathan Weaver of Dalton, Ohio, a name sake, Jackson Weaver and his siblings, Treyton Weaver and Jada Weaver, all of Dalton, Ohio, and numerous nieces and nephews of various locations over the U.S., and special neighbor’s kids, Cooper and Harper Kespelher, who brought much joy into his life and lovingly called him Grandpa.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by two brothers, Dale (Avonelle) Schultz and Regis (Alice) Schultz, and two sisters, Doris Ann (Frank) Swast and Barbara Schultz.

He retired from R & P Coal Co. in 1996.

He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, and collecting antiques and mining artifacts.

He attended the Cottage Hill Church in New Bethlehem.

He will be lovingly missed by all those whom he spent time hunting and fishing with over the years.

Special thanks to David Schultz who came to help care for Uncle Jack every day.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 11 to 2 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastors Alan Swast and Neal Weaver co-officiating.

Interment will be held in the Salem cemetery in Frogtown.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions can be given to the Cottage Hill Building Fund.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

