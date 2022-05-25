Kids Camp 2022 Sign-Ups Are Happening Now at Cornerstone Church of Clarion

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Cornerstone Church of Clarion is now accepting sign-ups for Kids Camp.

Engaging Chapels, awesome Praise and Worship, water games, daily activities, and so much more will be jam-packed into this week of camp!

Cornerstone’s Kids Camp is during the week of July 10th to July 14th for students who have completed 2nd to 6th grade. This action-packed camp will take place at Cherry Run Campground in Rimersburg, Pa.

Daily activities could include crafts, basketball, nature hikes, science experiments, dancing, singing, kickball, volleyball, painting, and tie-dye.

Children will be learning that what we do today can affect the world around us. So, grab your sleeping bag, pillow, and all your friends as we learn how we can Make Waves for Jesus!

Cost:

Before June 1st: $75.00 (must be paid in full)

Second family member: $60.00

After June 1st: $95.00

Second family member: $80.00

Scholarships: Partial scholarships may be available. Please contact the church office at 814-226-4949 for more information.

Meet Your Counselor Night will be on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. Come out to Cornerstone Church and meet the counselors and staff. You will get a glimpse of what your child will experience during the week of camp.

To sign up your child, please call the church office at 814-226-4949 or complete a registration form found in the Main Building Atrium at Cornerstone located at 3655 East End Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.

