 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Identify Woman Who Allegedly Hit 10-Year-Old Boy on Dirt Bike, Fled Scene

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 @ 09:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Night Time Police InterventionROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have identified a Kennerdell woman who was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run accident of a 10-year-old boy on a dirt bike in Rockland Township on Saturday night.

According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police on May 24 filed the following criminal charges against 23-year-old Angela Fiorentino in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office:

– Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury, Felony 3
– Accident Involving Damage Attended Vehicle/Property, Misdemeanor 3

– Reckless Driving, Summary
– Careless Driving, Summary
– Failure To Notify Change in Address, Summary

The charges stem from a hit-and-run accident that happened on Saturday, May 21, around 8:30 p.m., when a 10-year-old boy was operating a 70cc Baja dirt bike, attempting to turn around near the intersection of Seneca Hemlock Road and Kennerdell Road, when he was struck by a Honda CR-V.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed on Tuesday, May 24, Angela Fiorentino was traveling west on Kennerdell Road, in Rockland Township, Venango County.  

The victim was traveling south on Seneca Hemlock Raod and entered onto Kennerdell Road where he was struck by Fiorentino. Fiorentino failed to stop at the scene of the accident, according to the complaint.

The victim was seriously injured and had to be taken to UPMC Northwest and subsequently Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, the complaint states.

Fiorentino was arraigned at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24.

She is currently free on $10,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 8, at 1:30 p.m. with Judge Lowrey presiding.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.