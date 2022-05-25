Police Identify Woman Who Allegedly Hit 10-Year-Old Boy on Dirt Bike, Fled Scene

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have identified a Kennerdell woman who was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run accident of a 10-year-old boy on a dirt bike in Rockland Township on Saturday night.

According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police on May 24 filed the following criminal charges against 23-year-old Angela Fiorentino in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office:

– Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury, Felony 3

– Accident Involving Damage Attended Vehicle/Property, Misdemeanor 3



– Reckless Driving, Summary– Careless Driving, Summary– Failure To Notify Change in Address, Summary

The charges stem from a hit-and-run accident that happened on Saturday, May 21, around 8:30 p.m., when a 10-year-old boy was operating a 70cc Baja dirt bike, attempting to turn around near the intersection of Seneca Hemlock Road and Kennerdell Road, when he was struck by a Honda CR-V.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed on Tuesday, May 24, Angela Fiorentino was traveling west on Kennerdell Road, in Rockland Township, Venango County.

The victim was traveling south on Seneca Hemlock Raod and entered onto Kennerdell Road where he was struck by Fiorentino. Fiorentino failed to stop at the scene of the accident, according to the complaint.

The victim was seriously injured and had to be taken to UPMC Northwest and subsequently Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, the complaint states.

Fiorentino was arraigned at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24.

She is currently free on $10,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 8, at 1:30 p.m. with Judge Lowrey presiding.

