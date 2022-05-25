Robbin L. Yeany, 63, of Sligo, PA, went home to be with her Lord and savior, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at UPMC Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

She was born on May 24, 1959 in Beaver Falls, PA, the daughter of Byron S. and Ellen (Barnett) Hiles.

Robbin spent most of her life in Rimersburg and Sligo.

She was employed for 20 years as a housekeeper with the Holiday Inn, and previously the Knights Inn and Super Eight Motel.

She had worked the last two years in the maintenance department at the Clarion Wal-Mart.

Robbin enjoyed reading and hiking.

She loved dancing and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her memory will be cherished by her loving husband of almost 45 years, Robert N. Yeany, whom she married on June 3, 1977; her daughter, Jennifer Schmader and husband, Simon of New Boston, MI; grandchildren, William (Alexis) Schmader, John (Chrissy) Schmader, Michael Schmader, Tommy Schmader, and Peter Schmader; and seven great-grandchildren. Robbin is also survived by her brother, Barney Hiles of Rimersburg and her sister, Sarah Hiles of Bangor, ME.

Robbin was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends and family will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of services at 11 AM on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home with Bishop Jay Croyle of New Hope Community Church of Clarion officiating.

Interment is in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in Robbin’s memory to American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Robbins’s family please visit, www.bauerfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.