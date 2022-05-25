 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Shirley Kathyrn Cole

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 @ 04:05 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-x8oucq3q3I7FSClhShirley Kathyrn Cole of Jefferson Manor of Brookville, formerly of Distant, PA, went to be with the Lord on May 23, 2022.

She was 90 years old.

Shirley was born in East Brady, PA on October 27, 1931 to the late Burton R. and Dorothy Clark Fox.

She was married on May 31, 1997 to Earl O. Cole of New Bethlehem, PA, who passed away July 11, 2002.

She was previously married to Meade R. Kifer of Clarion, PA, who passed away July 24, 1996, and married and divorced Gordon C. Mellish of Bradys Bend, PA.

Shirley was a devoted daughter, loving mother, avid gardener, and loved her Lord.

She enjoyed singing in the church and reminiscing about growing up in small town Rimersburg, PA where her family drew drinking water from their well, ate homegrown and canned food, and went to church on Sundays.

She loved seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she is preceded in death by an infant son, her sister Lavina Lerch of Chicora, PA, her brothers Burton Fox, Jr. of Rimersburg, Jim Fox of Youngstown, OH, Bob Fox of Rimersburg, PA, and Sheldon Fox of Rimersburg, PA.

Shirley is survived by daughters Pamela Weissman (Arthur) of Baltimore, MD, Cynthia Stough (Robin) of Wadsworth, OH, and son Paul Mellish of Biloxi, MS, nine grandchildren: Alexander Weissman, Danielle Weissman, Kianna Weissman, Lydia Jones (David), Christopher Stough (Cathleen), Chanel Mellish, Ashley Jones, Justin Mellish, and Jason Mellish, and nine great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her brother Jack Fox (Pearl) of Towanda, PA and sister Beverly Bross (Robert) of Summerfield, FL.

There will be no visitation hours per family request.

Arrangements are under the care of Goble Funeral Home in Clarion, PA.

Memorial donations may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.