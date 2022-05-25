Shirley Kathyrn Cole of Jefferson Manor of Brookville, formerly of Distant, PA, went to be with the Lord on May 23, 2022.

She was 90 years old.

Shirley was born in East Brady, PA on October 27, 1931 to the late Burton R. and Dorothy Clark Fox.

She was married on May 31, 1997 to Earl O. Cole of New Bethlehem, PA, who passed away July 11, 2002.

She was previously married to Meade R. Kifer of Clarion, PA, who passed away July 24, 1996, and married and divorced Gordon C. Mellish of Bradys Bend, PA.

Shirley was a devoted daughter, loving mother, avid gardener, and loved her Lord.

She enjoyed singing in the church and reminiscing about growing up in small town Rimersburg, PA where her family drew drinking water from their well, ate homegrown and canned food, and went to church on Sundays.

She loved seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she is preceded in death by an infant son, her sister Lavina Lerch of Chicora, PA, her brothers Burton Fox, Jr. of Rimersburg, Jim Fox of Youngstown, OH, Bob Fox of Rimersburg, PA, and Sheldon Fox of Rimersburg, PA.

Shirley is survived by daughters Pamela Weissman (Arthur) of Baltimore, MD, Cynthia Stough (Robin) of Wadsworth, OH, and son Paul Mellish of Biloxi, MS, nine grandchildren: Alexander Weissman, Danielle Weissman, Kianna Weissman, Lydia Jones (David), Christopher Stough (Cathleen), Chanel Mellish, Ashley Jones, Justin Mellish, and Jason Mellish, and nine great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her brother Jack Fox (Pearl) of Towanda, PA and sister Beverly Bross (Robert) of Summerfield, FL.

There will be no visitation hours per family request.

Arrangements are under the care of Goble Funeral Home in Clarion, PA.

Memorial donations may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

