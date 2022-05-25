Deer Creek Employee Spotlight: Isaac Reott – “ALWAYS Keep Dreaming!”

Isaac Reott wasn’t always a wine lover.

Working at Deer Creek Winery may have changed that forever.

“It sounded interesting, and I used to brew beer at home,” said Isaac when asked about how he got started at Deer Creek.

When Isaac is delivering Deer Creek wine, he takes pride in ensuring there are no issues.

When he’s not making deliveries or bottling wine, Isaac is busy maintaining the Deer Creek property and keeping the warehouse neat and clean.

At home, Isaac finds inner peace as a happy, single dad. In addition to spending time with family, Isaac enjoys riding ATVs and playing instruments like the guitar, harmonica and percussion.

Isaac said he aims for continued learning and growth while diving deeper into value investing. He also wants to help the winery expand with new B&B locations.

One of Isaac’s greatest assets is his positive attitude as he encourages those around him “to have gratitude, have a positive mindset, and ALWAYS keep dreaming!”

Thank You, Isaac, for everything you do here at DCW! We appreciate all of your hard work and dedication! You Rock!

