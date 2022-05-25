SPONSORED: Polk Center Strong – Apply for Employment, Today!
Polk Center Strong salutes the care giving staff at Polk Center.
Polk Center is a first-rate regional health facility in need of staff. It is a good paycheck with purpose and community pride.
Look for employment within Polk Center.
The Venango County Commissioners declared August 20, 2021, as Polk Center Employees Appreciation Day. They know; so do we.
We are the families and the staff and the community. There are 143 residents who will appreciate your decision; there are several hundred staff who will welcome you. There are families who will be thankful for your decision and pray for your good health and for the good health of your family, too.
There is legislation pending to keep Polk open. It passed the PA House and Senate by wide margins in 2020/2021 but was vetoed by Governor Wolf. Legislators felt so strongly, however, that SB924 was introduced again in 2022/23 and has passed the Senate.
There is nothing for certain in what you may have heard about Polk closing. That is a staple in the old rumor mill.
Polk Center Strong has invested $90,000.00 in a lawsuit, and we will keep working to invest whatever it takes to win, along with multiple other fundraising events. Donations are being accepted at www.polkcenterstrong.org.
We know when a place is worth fighting for and Polk Center is that special place.
Call the Polk Center Personnel Office at 814-432-0436.
Jobs can be found at the following link: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/pabureau?location%5B0%5D=venango%20county&sort=PositionTitle%7CAscending
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.