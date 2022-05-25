Thomas Dwight Knight, age 86, of Shippenville, passed away Tuesday morning, May 24, 2022, following a brief illness.

Born August 29, 1935, in Cooksburg, he was a son of the late Thomas R. Knight and Donna H. Bean Knight.

He married the former Janet L. Lawrence on March 9, 1956, in the Shippenville United Methodist Church.

Dwight was the “Maytag Man” for Edwards Appliance’s in Clarion for 15 years.

He then worked for Joy Manufacturing and retired from Castle Homes.

He was a longtime member of the Lucky Twirlers, a western square dance club from Fryburg, and was an avid fisherman.

Dwight enjoyed hunting, camping and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Janet; children: Daniel and Bev Knight of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Sharon and Mike Gear of Parker; Michael and Cindy Knight of Shippenville; Shelly Colwell and Earl Baughman of Knox and Mike and Masako White of Virginia Beach, Virginia; eight grandchildren: Jennifer and Christopher Barnes and Katie and Eric Wilkerson, all of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Kristy and Terry Hawk, Melissa Kyser and Bob Finsley, and Matthew Knight and Alysha Heeter, all of Knox; Kurtis Knight, and Jamie Colwell and Jeana Showers, all of Shippenville, and Cody and Rachel Colwell of Knox.

Dwight is also survived by eleven great grandchildren, three great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and a brother-in-law, Zerl Bickle.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Ebby, Jean, Eleanor and Dean.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, in the funeral home with Reverend Wade Barto officiating.

Interment will follow in the Knight Cemetery in Shippenville.

Online condolences may be sent to Dwight’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.