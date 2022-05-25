 

UPDATE: Interstate 80 Reopens Following Multi-Vehicle Crash

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 @ 08:05 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

Image from iOS (13)JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A multi-vehicle accident shut down a portion of Interstate 80 in Clarion and Jefferson counties on Wednesday.

PennDOT’s Tina Gibbs said I-80 East was closed between Exit 70 (US 322 – STRATTANVILLE) and Exit 78 (PA 36 – SIGEL/BROOKVILLE). The roadway has since reopened.

A representative of DuBois-based State Police said the accident happened late Wednesday afternoon near a construction work zone on Interstate 80 East near mile marker 74. He noted that accident occurred in an area where one of the lanes was already closed for construction.

The representative said no further information is being released at this time due to the nature of the accident.

This story will be updated.


