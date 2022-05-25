Well-Known New Bethlehem Woman Olive Mae Hetrick Passes Away at 102

Olive Mae Hetrick, 102, of New Bethlehem (Cottage Hill), passed away on Sunday morning, May 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Born on March 13, 1920, on the Lucas family farm in New Bethlehem on now what is known as Lumber Road, she was the ninth of fifteen children of the late Ola T. “Joe” and Mary Ann (Space) Lucas.

On April 25, 1940, she married Charles A. Hetrick, Jr. and he preceded her in death on June 24, 2003.

Olive attended Porter School and was Valedictorian of her graduating class.

She was a homemaker and raised nine children.

Along with raising her family and working on the farm, she worked beside her husband helping manage and running Hetricks Farm Supply, Inc. family business where she was a much-respected parts lady.

When she wasn’t working, her favorite pastimes were reading fiction books and doing jigsaw puzzles.

Her most favorite time was seeing and spending time with all her family members and their children.

In her early years, Olive and her sister, Elmo helped many kids collect wildflowers and leaves for school projects.

She is survived by eight children, Dean Hetrick (Lisa) of New Bethlehem, Dale Hetrick (Charlotte) of Painesville, Ohio, Timothy Hetrick (Rae), Marc Hetrick (Sherry), Judy Smith (Edward), Penny Kunselman (Thomas), all of New Bethlehem, Cindy Hetrick of Eugene, Oregon, and Janet Shoemaker (Barry) of Cooksburg, nineteen grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren, a sister, Chelcie Edwards of Eagle Harbor, New York, a daughter-in-law, Judy Hetrick of New Bethlehem, and two sisters-in-law, Velma Lucas of New Bethlehem and Kay Lucas of New Castle.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Mike Hetrick and thirteen brothers and sisters, Pauline (Theodore) Daugherty, Alvine (Geneva) Lucas, Irene (Darl) Kerr, Katherine Adams (Lester) Avery, Ralph (Ruby) Lucas, Lucille (Percy) Reddinger, Clarence (Enid) Lucas, Myron (Edna) Lucas, Phillip (Virginia) Lucas, Robert Lucas, Kenneth (Betty) Lucas, Duane Lucas, and Elmo Derose (Bucky) Kline.

She had been lovingly cared for at her home by family members and her three friends, Cindy, Jodie, and Shelley. Mom thanks you all for such good care.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jimmy Swogger officiating.

Burial will take place in the Kellersburg Lutheran Cemetery, Madison Township, Armstrong County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

