A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

TodayA slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

TonightShowers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Low around 62. South wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

FridayShowers and thunderstorms before 8am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. High near 73. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.



Friday NightShowers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.SaturdayA chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.Saturday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 50.SundayMostly sunny, with a high near 79.Sunday NightMostly clear, with a low around 57.Memorial DayMostly sunny, with a high near 87.Monday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 63.TuesdayMostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90.Tuesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 64.WednesdaySunny and hot, with a high near 90.

