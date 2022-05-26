‘A Dream Come True’: North Clarion Graduate Jennifer Bauer Earns Veterinary Degree

WEST LAFAYETTE, In. (EYT) – North Clarion graduate Jennifer (Jenny) Bauer recently earned a DVM degree from Purdue College of Veterinary Medicine.

Jennifer told exploreClarion.com, “It’s honestly my dream to become a veterinarian, so it’s surreal to be at that point in my life.”

She is one of 76 students who graduated from Purdue on May 14, 2022. Focusing on mixed animal medicine, Jennifer acquired special interests in the areas of small animal soft tissue surgery, equine medicine, and physical rehabilitation.

“My entire life I always gravitated toward animals, whether that be a stray barn cat or visiting horses at the local boarding facility with my dad. I was always trying to find another opportunity to learn more and be around them,” Jennifer added.

At the age of 14, Jennifer began working as a stable hand for Jan Fuellhart, of Crown Farms, and gained years of equine experience.

“Jan became a huge role model of mine as I moved from each life landmark to the next, she was extremely successful in her business endeavors in her life. Although she passed away a little over a year ago, I know she would be extremely proud to hear the ‘DVM’ behind my name.”

In 2014, Jennifer graduated from North Clarion High School, then Slippery Rock University in 2018 with a major in biology and a minor in chemistry. While at Slippery Rock, she helped found the Pre-Vet Club.

With a desire to learn about biodiversity, she did research on lichens in the area–Lichens are complex plantlike organisms made up of an alga or a cyanobacterium and a fungus growing in symbiotic association on a solid surface, such as on a rock or the bark of trees.–and, in 2018, she published her work titled “A Preliminary Checklist of Lichens for Lawrence County, Pennsylvania” in Evansia, which is published by the American Bryological and Lichenological Society.

Jennifer attributes her success in life to the many veterinarians and practices, as well as the support from her family and friends.

“(They) have shaped me over the years,” she explained. “The following individuals have had large impacts on my career and direction as a young veterinarian: Dr. Sandra Gavin, of Seneca Veterinary Clinic; Dr. Daniel Suorsa, of Slippery Rock Veterinary Hospital; Dr. Burks, of Fox Run Equine Center; Dr. Jan Ramer, of The WILDS; Dr. Andrea Sinnamon, of AA Vetcare; and Dr. Stephen Dullard, of Ancare Veterinary Hospital.”

Jennifer is the daughter of Jeff and Cathy Bauer, of Tionesta. Her grandparents are Gerard and Agnes Bauer, of Lucinda, and JoAnn Hartle and the late Dennis Hartle, of Snydersburg.

She is the first generation doctor on both sides of her family.

Currently, she resides in Fryburg with her fiancé Christian Cyphert and their Australian shepherd, Luka.

When she is not practicing veterinary medicine, she enjoys hiking with her Aussie, horseback riding, kayaking, and snowboarding.

Grateful to be able to provide veterinary services to her local community, she accepted a position at Seneca Veterinary Clinic as a mixed animal veterinarian.

“I am so excited to see where this career takes me. I couldn’t ask for a more perfect place to start my career than with the mentor who fueled my passion, Dr. Gavin, at Seneca Veterinary Clinic.”

Dr. Jennifer Bauer, DVM, will be welcoming new patients beginning June 1, 2022.

