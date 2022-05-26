Police ID Clarion County Couple Killed in Motorcycle Crash

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have identified a Clarion couple who were killed in a motorcycle accident on River Hill (U.S. Route 322) late Wednesday night.

Police said the crash occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m., on Wednesday, May 25, as 46-year-old John J. Jaehn, of Clarion, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 322 just north of Liberty Street in Clarion Township near its border with Clarion Borough.

Jaehn lost control of his 2007 Harley Davidson Twin Cam Street Glide while negotiating a right turn, causing the motorcycle to travel in a southeastern direction across the double yellow lines and into the oncoming lane of traffic.

Police said the motorcycle then slid on its side for approximately 100 feet before traveling off the roadway and continuing in a southeastern direction for approximately 30 feet where it collided with a stone wall.

After the initial impact, Jaehn and passenger–40-year-old Rachel S. Jaehn, of Clarion–were thrown from the bike. Police said they landed near the stone wall, while the motorcycle continued in an eastern direction for approximately 20 feet before striking a metal fence.

After the secondary impact with the fence, the motorcycle continued in a southeastern direction for approximately 10 feet before coming to a rest on the eastern side of U.S. Route 322.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker early Thursday morning.

Neither victim was wearing a helmet.

Clarion County Deputy Coroner Lexis Twentier, Clarion Borough Police Officer Brittaney Gray, Clarion-based State Police, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, and Clarion Hospital EMS were also dispatched to the scene.

LifeFlight and STAT MedEvac were placed on standby; however, they were called off around 11:50 p.m.

U.S. Route 322 in the area of the crash was closed for several hours while authorities investigated the accident.

