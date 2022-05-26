UPDATE: Motorcycle Crash Shuts Down River Hill

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcycle accident shut down a portion of River Hill (U.S. Route 322) near the border of Clarion Borough and Clarion Township overnight .

The accident happened Wednesday around 11:35 p.m. and involved two patients.

Clarion Borough Police, Clarion-based State Police, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, and Clarion Hospital EMS were dispatched to the scene.

LifeFlight and STAT MedEvac were placed on standby; however, they were called off around 11:50 p.m.

The roadway has since reopened.

This story will be updated.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.