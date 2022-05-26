Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Rustic Tomato Pie

Perk up your plate with this humble tomato pie!

Ingredients

Dough for single-crust pie

1-3/4 pounds of mixed tomatoes, seeded and cut into 1/2-inch slices



1/4 cup thinly sliced green onions1/2 cup mayonnaise1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese2 tablespoons minced fresh basil1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper2 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 400°. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to a 1/8-in.-thick circle; transfer to a 9-in. pie plate. Trim crust to 1/2 in. beyond the rim of the plate.

-Place half of the tomatoes and half of the onions in the crust. Combine mayonnaise, cheddar cheese, basil, salt, and pepper; spread over tomatoes. Top with remaining onions and tomatoes. Fold crust edge over filling, pleating as you go and leaving an 8-in. opening in the center. Sprinkle with bacon and Parmesan cheese. Bake on a lower oven rack until crust is golden and filling is bubbly, for 30-35 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before cutting. If desired, sprinkle with additional basil.

