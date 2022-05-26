 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

East Reidsburg Road Closure for McGuire Road Bridge Project to Begin June 1

Thursday, May 26, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Screenshot at May 26 07-06-54LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to a road closure on East Reidsburg Road (State Route 2012), Limestone Township, Clarion County starting June 1.

Contractor, Francis J. Palo Inc., of Clarion, PA will be working on McGuire Road Bridge on East Reidsburg Road (State Route 2012), including the installation of new bridge beams, concrete deck and barrier. The road closure will be in effect from Allison Road (Township Road 522) to South Mechanicsville Road (Township Road 522).

To detour, motorists should use East Reidsburg Road (State Route 2012), Reidsburg/Zion Road (State Route 2003), State Route 68, Old Town Road (Township Road 526), Brook Road (State Route 2014) and State Route 66. The detour is approximately 12 miles.

This $596,000 project is anticipated to be completed in late August 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.