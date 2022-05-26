Edward Eugene Sharp, Sr. died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at his residence in Utica, Mississippi. He was 75.

Born August 23, 1946, Ed was the son of the late John E. Sharpe and Ethel M. (Rapp) Sharpe.

Ed attended school in Cranberry before leaving school to help his parents support their family.

Ed was born in Oil City, PA where he lived most of his life.

Ed married Shirley Jean Bly on December 24, 1965. He served in the U.S Army from 1965 to 1967.

He was stationed at Ft. Hood in Texas before deploying to Vietnam.

While in Vietnam Ed received the Purple Heart and 2 Bronze Stars while serving in Company B, First Battalion, Seventh Cavalry.

After serving in the military Ed returned home to Oil City where he worked in construction later owning his own small construction business.

Ed gave his life to Christ in his early 50’s. He often gave of his time and talent to help others.

His list of 8 Days of Hope mission trips as well as trips through various churches are too numerous to mention.

He assisted in hurricane, tornado, flood and even winter snowstorm disasters.

He used his gifts to repair homes as well as hearts if someone would allow him to pray for them.

A proud moment in his life came in January of 2020 when he became a Deacon of his church.

After 48 years of marriage Ed’s first wife, Jeannie passed away.

He remarried Sept. 5, 2015, to Sharon Kay Banks and moved to Utica, Mississippi.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Jean Bly Sharp; grandson, Travis Sharp; and his parents, John and Ethel Rapp Sharpe.

Ed is survived by his second wife, Sharon Kay Sharp; son, Edward E Sharp Jr. (Beverly) daughter, Karen Wenner; with grandchildren Trevor Sharp, Chelsea Barr, Madalynn Wenner, Jacob Wenner, and great-grandson Brycen Hartzell. Along with stepchildren Jaime Banks Dole (Jeremiah) and John Banks; (Melissa) and their children Raegan Banks, Lilly Banks, Olivia Dole and Ella Dole. Also surviving are Ed’s siblings Evelyn Whitmore (Paul), John Sharpe (Tess Snyder), Susan Swift, Raymond Sharpe (Fay), Kenneth Sharpe (Deb), Diane Ostrowski (Rick Stromeyer), Pamela Eismont (Steve), Julie Prody (Tom), Rosemary Utzinger (Bill).

An initial celebration of life was held in Mississippi on April 9th.

The family will hold a memorial on May 28th at Rockland Cemetery at 11 a.m. where his ashes will be buried at that time.

Following, the family and friends are invited to meet and continue the celebration of life at the Log Cabin, where he was often found prior to moving to MS.

Memorials are requested to be sent to the Til Vahalla Project for Veterans Services at www.Vahallaveterans.com in Lieu of Flowers.

