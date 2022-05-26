Prince Brooks: Young Entrepreneur With Passion for Hometown

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Prince Brooks was born and raised in Clarion and is another young entrepreneur who would like to grow his business in his hometown.

Brooks, a photographer, videographer, and the owner of 32 ½ Productions shared his dreams with members of the Clarion Rotary Club at this week’s meeting.

“Along with my passions in photography, and videography, I’m also passionate about our hometown. I’m passionate about planning, and I want to share my passions with others,” said Brooks.

“My goal with 32 ½ Productions is to add value to our community through professional photography, videography, and community events.”

Prince Brooks presents his vision of 32 1/2 Productions.

This year, 32 ½ Productions will be sponsoring movies in the Memorial Park once a month, June through September, and the first one will be on June 3rd in Veterans Memorial Park, showing the classic “Casablanca.”

Brooks graduated from Clarion Area High School in 2016 and was a member of the wrestling team, National Honor Society, and the Art History Club. Clarion University followed with a degree in computer information systems and graduating in 2020.

“I showcased my photography at Michelle’s Cafe, the Clarion University Sanford Art Gallery, and published a photo book about the local area, with my good friend Adrian Weber,” added Brooks.

Brooks always had a passion for the arts, and in his senior year of high school, he started using his mom’s Canon Rebel 35mm camera.

“Around that same time, a few of my other friends also developed the same interest as me, and by the end of the year, we were hooked, and it was the start of freshman year of college,” continued Brooks.

“I was using my camera every day. This interest grew, and we went from making not just still photos, but also videos. In 2017, we made the decision that we wanted to make a movie in the local area. What we lacked were equipment skills and expertise, but what we didn’t lack was passion.”

They spent the next four months writing, learning, and failing. Drones crashed, losing one at the trestles. Eventually, after months of working on this film in his grandparents’ garage apartment at 32 1/2 East Eighth Avenue, they screened their film for the Clarion SBDC.

“This was the only thing that we did as a group, but our passion still persisted.”

Rotarians Jamie Lefever, Zach Garbarino, and Tom Spence with Prince Brooks.

Brooks was unsure of what career path to follow. Then, in the fall of 2017, he briefly transferred to another school in his junior year, landed a video internship, and learned commercial video production. When he returned home for the summer, he was a second-shot assistant for wedding photos and videos.

He transferred back to Clarion near the end of his senior year, and he realized he lacked passion in his field of study, and then COVID hit.

“COVID provided me with a unique opportunity to take time and figure out what it is I really wanted to do. That year I worked so that I could upgrade all of my equipment and approach Mechanistic Brewing here in Clarion to see if they wanted a short promotional video. This opportunity eventually led to more opportunities in weddings, sports, commercial, and real estate shoots.”

His business improved, and this year he booked over 25 weddings and worked with Butler Health Systems, the Career Center, PA Wedding Guide, Rail 66 Country Trail, and others in the community.

“I want to make sure that others have the opportunity to tell their story and (I) want to launch a Clarion Film Festival which would allow local students to develop and pitch it to a panel of judges. We would select three to five of those scripts to be produced by 32 1/2 Productions in Clarion. We would show all of these films to the public in Clarion.”

