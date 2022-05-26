Janney Clarion Office Presents Rail 66 Time-Trial Bike Race

CLARION CO., Pa. – The Clarion office of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC is a sponsor of the Rail 66 Time-Trial Bike Race scheduled to be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

The bike race is presented by the Clarion Summer Outdoor Festival. The cyclists will begin the 11 mile, point-to-point, time-trial race at the Farmington Twp. Community Park in Leeper, PA, travel north along the Rail 66 bike trail and finish next to Northwest Hardwoods, about one mile south of Marienville, PA.

Rail 66 is a 25 mile asphalt-paved bike trail that begins on Rt. 322 just west of Clarion and ends in the village of Marienville. Although the 11 mile time-trial

course does not cross any major highways, it does cross 19 township roads, driveways and lanes along this ride, so the race committee will provide traffic control at these intersections to ensure a safe crossing.

Janney’s Clarion office will be providing cooling towels to the participants and post-race refreshments at the finish line. Janney sponsorship includes the professional timing service of Gingerbread Timing of Indiana, PA.

Register for the event at http://www.rail66tt.com. Day-of registrations will be accepted.

There is a rider cap of 80 participants to ensure the safety and manageability of the race. Preregistration before May 28th guarantees participants a t-shirt. $20.00 registration fee until May 28th; the late fee is $25.00 and there is no guarantee of a t-shirt. Check-in is from 7:15-8:15 AM at the picnic shelter at the Farmington Twp. Community Park.

First rider will leave the starting line promptly at 8:30 and riders will be sent off in 30 second intervals. Awards for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in 4 categories. Men / Women (17 – 39) and Men / Women (40+).

