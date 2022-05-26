 

SPONSORED: Weekend Features, Music on the Patio, Club Fitting at Wanango

Thursday, May 26, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Wanango-Country-Club-1RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Don’t miss the abundance of fun and fitting happening soon at Wanango Country Club.

Weekend Dinner Features

It’s a long weekend; head out to Wanango Country Club and make some memories!

Their Dining Room is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC Monday through Saturday 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Dinner Features are available Thursday through Saturday 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Take-out is available.

Wanango Weekend Menu 5-26

Music on the Patio

Enjoy live “Music on the Patio” on Saturday night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Reservations are required if you plan to sit on the patio, as seating is limited.

Call 814-676-8133 and select option #2.

Wanango Music on the Patio

Are you looking to buy a new set of Callaway clubs?

Stop at Wanango on Friday, June 3rd, and get your clubs fitted properly.

Looking for TaylorMade Clubs? They are coming on Monday, June 27th!

These events are OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. There is a $50.00 fitting fee which will be waived with the purchase of at least one club.

To sign-up, call the Pro Shop at 814-676-8133 and select option #1.

Wanango fitting Days


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
