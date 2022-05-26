 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Venango County Co-Op to Hold Largest Auction of the Year in Venus

Thursday, May 26, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at May 25 11-14-24VENUS, Pa. (EYT) – Venango County Co-Op will be holding a HUGE ESTATE AUCTION this weekend!

The auction will take place on Saturday, May 28, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

The location of the auction is 142 Lindeman Road Venus, Pa., just off Route 157, near the baseball fields. Signs will be visible.

The entire household of merchandise must go!

Screenshot at May 25 11-14-15

There will be tons of craftsman hand tools, a riding mower with all attachments, awesome furniture, an outdoor swing, and collectibles; as well as tons of awesome merchandise, way too much to mention.

This is their best and largest sale of the year!

It is rumored that you will love this auction; bring your trucks and trailers!

Questions can be directed to Rich at the Venango County Co-Op at 440-661-0372.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.