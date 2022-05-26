SPONSORED: Venango County Co-Op to Hold Largest Auction of the Year in Venus
Thursday, May 26, 2022 @ 12:05 AM
VENUS, Pa. (EYT) – Venango County Co-Op will be holding a HUGE ESTATE AUCTION this weekend!
The auction will take place on Saturday, May 28, beginning at 10:00 a.m.
The location of the auction is 142 Lindeman Road Venus, Pa., just off Route 157, near the baseball fields. Signs will be visible.
The entire household of merchandise must go!
There will be tons of craftsman hand tools, a riding mower with all attachments, awesome furniture, an outdoor swing, and collectibles; as well as tons of awesome merchandise, way too much to mention.
This is their best and largest sale of the year!
It is rumored that you will love this auction; bring your trucks and trailers!
Questions can be directed to Rich at the Venango County Co-Op at 440-661-0372.
