State Police Calls: Suspected Abuse of 5-Year-Old Boy, DUI Arrest

Suspected Child Abuse in Jenks Township

Marienville-based State Police investigated a report of suspected child abuse on Thursday, May 19.

The abuse is alleged to have occurred at a residence along Hemlock Street, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

According to police, the victim is a 5-year-old juvenile male, of Marienville.

No further details were released.

DUI in Cornplanter Township

Franklin-based State Police have filed DUI charges against an Oil City man following a traffic stop in Cornplanter Township earlier this year.

According to court documents, charges were filed against 21-year-old Benjamin Miche Palacios, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office, on Wednesday, May 25.

He faces the following charges:

– Driving Under Influence of Alcohol/Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (three counts)

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

– Driving Without A License, Summary

– Identification Card, Summary

– Turning Movements and Required Signals, Summary

– Violate Hazard Regulation, Summary

A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, with Judge Fish presiding.

