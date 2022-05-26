 

Tyler Michael Goodman

Thursday, May 26, 2022 @ 06:05 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-2PIzg9l2s9ptTyler Michael Goodman, 15, of Lickingville, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from injuries due to an ATV accident.

He was born in Clarion on June 22, 2006 to Michael Goodman and Lori Bowen-Goodman who survive.

Tyler loved going fishing and hunting with his dad and the men in his family.

He liked to play video games, spending time with his rabbit, Humphrey.

He loved spending time with his friends riding their four wheelers.

In addition to his parents, Mike and Lori, he is survived by a brother, Eric Goodman, of Emlenton, PA; grandparents: Larry and Cindy Bowen, of Tylersburg, PA and Chris and Julie Mellring, of Venus, PA; two aunts: Shelly Goodman, of Tionesta, PA and Nikki Byham and her husband Matthew, of Lucinda, PA; an uncle Christopher Cunningham, of Kennerdell, PA; numerous cousins, great aunts and great uncles; and his best friend, Ben Foys.

Tyler was preceded in death by his uncle, Christopher Bowen.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper is entrusted with arrangements.

Donations may be made to Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 319, Leeper, PA 16233 to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.


