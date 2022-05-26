Union High School Announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian

RIMERSBURG, Pa. – Union High School has announced the valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2022.

Union High School’s valedictorian is Dominika Logue.

Dominika currently serves as the president of the Class of 2022, National Honor Society, Student Council, Sports Club, and Prom Committee. She is also a member of the varsity volleyball, basketball, and track and field teams.

Outside of school, Dominika is a member of the Rising Stars Basketball Program, a coach and referee for Little Dribblers Basketball Camp, and a referee for fifth and sixth-grade boys’ basketball. She also participated in lawn care for the elderly, served church dinners, served veterans following Memorial Day Services, volunteered for Wreaths Across America, and was a summer math tutor.

Dominika has been employed by Logue and Son Memorials, Widnoon Softserve, and PennDOT.

Dominika plans to attend PennWest University – Clarion to pursue a degree in biology/pre-medicine. She will also be a member of the women’s basketball team.

She is the daughter of Dana and Minnie Logue, of Sligo.

Union High School’s salutatorian is Olivia Earley.

Olivia participated in school musicals, the yearbook staff, the prom committee, and the YSU English Festival. She is a member of the track team, talented and gifted program, art club, language club, student leadership council, and was a member of the county choir.

Her service to the community includes custodial work at Carwick Wesleyan Church, placing flags in the cemetery, and helping students with autism.

Olivia plans to attend Point Park University to major in Creative Writing.

She is the daughter of Scott and Sandi Early, of Rimersburg

Union High School graduation will be held Thursday, May 26, at 7:00 p.m., in the Union High School gymnasium.

