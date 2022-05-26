West Forest High School Inducts Four Students to National Honor Society

TIONESTA, Pa. – West Forest High School inducted four students into the Harold Seigworth Chapter of the National Honor Society.

On Monday, May 23, West Forest celebrated their 62nd Induction Ceremony.

The junior inductees were Jeffrey Bayle, Logan Niederriter, Leah Wagner, and Kelsey Young.

In addition, the following probationary members were recognized during the ceremony: Jessica Culver, Faith Dietrich, Izabelle Flick, Amber Guzzi, and Katie Salsgiver.

The senior members of the honor society include EmmaLee Araujo (President), Darice Maul (Vice-President), Allen Johnston (Treasurer), and Logan Carll (Secretary).

Members of the organization also presented on service projects that included tutoring elementary students, supporting fundraiser dinners and gift drives, volunteering at blood drives, and volunteering at opening day for Pre-Kindergarten students.

