A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 3pm. High near 74. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9pm and midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers before 2pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Memorial Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.