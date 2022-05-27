 

Brian A. “Andy” Bowser

Friday, May 27, 2022 @ 07:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-W8vAPHoeFmlKBrian A. “Andy” Bowser, 54, of Chicora, PA, lost his battle with multiple sclerosis on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Chicora Medical Center.

He was born on October 4, 1967, in Clarion, PA the son of Lawrence M. “Bud” and Sharon (Young) Bowser.

Andy was a 1989 graduate of Union High School and had attended DeVry University receiving his Associates Degree in computers. He worked in the business office at Clarion Bathware. He enjoyed playing guitar and the harmonica.

His memory will be cherished by his mother Sharon Bowser of Huey; a brother, Lawrence “Aaron” Bowser and wife, Laurie, of Rimersbug; a sister, Lauren J. Rodgers of Rimersburg; and numerous nieces and nephews and friends.

Andy was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence “Bud” Bowser and a brother, William Alan “Bill” Bowser who died December 19, 2017.

Services will be private.

Interment will be in Sligo Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at Bauer Funeral and Cremation Services.


